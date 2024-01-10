Preliminary Investigation Reveals Unauthorized Access to SECGov Account

According to Foresight News, a preliminary investigation by X's official security account, Safety, revealed that the unauthorized access to the @SECGov account was not due to a breach in X's system. Instead, it was caused by an unidentified individual gaining control of the phone number associated with the @SECGov account through a third party. Safety also confirmed that two-factor authentication was not enabled on the account at the time of the unauthorized access and advised all users to enable this additional layer of security.

