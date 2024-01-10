Chainalysis Appoints Omesh Agam as Chief Information Security Officer

According to Foresight News, blockchain security company Chainalysis has announced the appointment of Omesh Agam as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Agam will be responsible for the security engineering, operations, compliance, and other tasks of Chainalysis' global security team. Based on Agam's LinkedIn profile, he previously served as CISO at professional services firm Celonis for two years and held a position at software company Appian Corporation for three years.

