Layer2 Network Base Announces 2024 Roadmap Focusing on Decentralization and Network Availability
Binance News
2024-01-10 02:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Layer2 network Base has released its 2024 roadmap, highlighting its primary focus on accelerating decentralization and improving network availability. The roadmap includes transitioning to smart wallets, optimizing Base's fiat on-ramp and off-ramp channels, supporting Base ecosystem developers, and reducing network fees. Additionally, the plan aims to bring Coinbase's existing and new users, assets, and products onto the chain.
