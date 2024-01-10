copy link
TinFun NFT Launches Lottery Using ChainLink VRF Technology
2024-01-10 02:39
According to Foresight News, TinFun NFT has launched a lottery at 9:00 AM Beijing time today, using ChainLink VRF technology to generate random winning numbers on the blockchain. The lottery process lasted for approximately one hour, and the results can now be checked on the official website.
