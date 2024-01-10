copy link
Layer3 Solution XAI Launches on Arbitrum Mainnet
Binance News
2024-01-10 02:39
According to Foresight News, Layer3 solution XAI, a gaming ecosystem on Arbitrum, has announced the launch of its mainnet on the platform. The development marks a significant milestone for the project, as it aims to enhance the gaming experience for users within the Arbitrum ecosystem.
