copy link
create picture
more
Magic Eden's Ethereum NFT Market Collaboration with Yuga Labs Delayed Until End of 2023
Binance News
2024-01-10 02:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Magic Eden, an NFT trading platform, announced on social media that its previously announced collaboration with Yuga Labs for an Ethereum NFT market has been delayed. The initial timeline given for the project was the end of 2023.
View full text