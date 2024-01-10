copy link
create picture
more
Quora CEO Announces $75 Million Funding Led by Andreessen Horowitz for AI Chatbot Platform Poe
Binance News
2024-01-10 02:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo announced the completion of a $75 million financing round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The funds raised in this round will primarily be used to accelerate the development of its AI chatbot platform, Poe. It is expected that most of the funds will be paid to the platform's bot creators through its creator monetization program.
View full text