X Platform Announces 2024 Development Roadmap, Including P2P Payments and AI Enhancements

According to Foresight News, X Platform, formerly known as Twitter, has released its development roadmap for 2024. The key areas of focus for the upcoming year include the introduction of peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, enhancements to the 'View Similar Posts' feature supported by xAI, and improvements to search and advertising through artificial intelligence. The platform aims to provide users with a more seamless experience by implementing P2P payments, allowing for easier transactions between individuals. This feature is expected to boost user engagement and overall platform growth. In addition to P2P payments, X Platform plans to enhance the 'View Similar Posts' feature with the help of xAI. This improvement will enable users to discover more relevant content based on their interests, further increasing user satisfaction and engagement on the platform. Lastly, the platform will leverage artificial intelligence to improve search functionality and advertising. By utilizing AI, X Platform aims to deliver more accurate search results and better-targeted ads, ultimately benefiting both users and advertisers alike.

