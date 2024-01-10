Pyth Network Releases Draft Charter for Pyth DAO Governance System

According to Foresight News, Pyth Network has released a draft charter for its Pyth DAO governance system. Before submitting the charter for on-chain voting deployment, the network will collect feedback and make public announcements on the Discord community. The Pyth Governance system will determine the size and denomination of oracle fees earned by Pyth, establish the reward allocation mechanism for data publishers, and approve other software updates for cross-chain on-chain programs and other important network content.

