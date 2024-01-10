Bitcoin Core Developer's Proposal to Block NFT Spam Rejected

According to Foresight News, a proposal by Bitcoin Core client developer Luke Dashjr to block non-fungible token (NFT) spam has been rejected. Dashjr submitted the proposal in September, aiming to update the Bitcoin Core software to effectively use updated data-carrying styles and prevent inscriptions. However, Gloria Zhao, another Bitcoin Core maintainer, pointed out that efforts to stop inscriptions as spam faced rebuttals with the argument that 'we cannot write code to detect all embedded data'.

