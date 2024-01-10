OpenSea Introduces Email-Based Crypto Wallet Creation Feature

According to Foresight News, OpenSea has announced the launch of a new feature that allows users to create self-hosted crypto wallets using their email addresses. The new feature and self-hosted wallets are supported by Privy. In addition, the wallet is fully integrated with OpenSea, enabling users to buy, sell, add, send, and receive cryptocurrencies and NFTs, manage funds, and view transactions on the blockchain without the need for a separate plugin wallet. Users can utilize the wallet on nine EVM-compatible blockchains supported by OpenSea. In the future, OpenSea plans to explore other ways to improve user experience, including simpler checkout processes and expanded wallet functionality.

