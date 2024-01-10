FINRA Includes Cryptocurrency Section in 2024 Annual Regulatory Report

According to Foresight News, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has released its 2024 annual regulatory and supervision report, which includes a dedicated section on cryptocurrency assets titled 'Cryptocurrency Asset Development and Advertising Volume'. The cryptocurrency section targets companies currently engaged or planning to engage in crypto-related activities. The report states that 'FINRA's Membership Application Program (MAP) follows SEC guidance, assessing a company's proposed cryptocurrency asset securities business line according to applicable rules (such as SEC's financial responsibility rules and customer protection rules).' The organization also requires its members to notify it when engaging in non-security cryptocurrency asset activities, as well as related personnel's involvement in crypto-related external business activities, private securities transactions, and crypto mining businesses. FINRA is a self-regulatory organization in the United States responsible for overseeing securities broker-dealers and is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

