Fake Twitter Post Sparks Chaos in Crypto Space and Financial Markets

According to Decrypt, a single fake Twitter post has caused turmoil in both the crypto space and broader financial markets, prompting investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Twitter. The SEC confirmed unauthorized access to and activity on the @SECGov x.com account by an unknown party for a brief period of time shortly after 4 pm ET. The unauthorized access has since been terminated. The SEC plans to work with law enforcement and government partners to investigate the matter and determine appropriate next steps relating to the unauthorized access and any related misconduct. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

View full text