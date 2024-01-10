Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SEC Clarifies Unauthorized Access to Account After False Bitcoin ETF Approval Announcement

Binance News
2024-01-10 00:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) clarified that its account had been accessed by an unauthorized party, hours after falsely announcing the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs. A spokesperson for the SEC stated that the commission determined there was unauthorized access to its account by an unknown party for a brief period of time shortly after 4 pm ET, which has since been terminated. The SEC plans to work with law enforcement and government partners to investigate the matter and determine appropriate next steps relating to the unauthorized access and any related misconduct. Late Tuesday, the SEC's official account posted that it had approved the spot bitcoin ETFs, with a decision on the ETFs expected Wednesday, which is the deadline for the spot bitcoin ETF proposal from Ark 21Shares. Around 15 minutes later, SEC Chair Gary Gensler posted that the agency's post about the approval was unauthorized and had not come from the SEC itself. Gensler clarified that the agency has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange traded products. The false post sent crypto markets temporarily soaring following the SEC's clarification that a decision has yet to be made. Senators Bill Hagerty, R-TN, and Cynthia Lummis, R-WY, took to social media to demand accountability in the wake of the post. Lummis stated that transparency is needed on what happened.
View full text