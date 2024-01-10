copy link
SEC to Collaborate with Law Enforcement on Investigation of Bitcoin ETF Fake News Hack
Binance News
2024-01-10 00:08
According to Foresight News, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that it will collaborate with law enforcement agencies to investigate a recent hacking incident. The SEC's account was hacked earlier, and false news about the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF was published. During this period, Bitcoin's price touched $48,023.7 before falling to $44,641.0, resulting in over $40 million in liquidations across the cryptocurrency market within an hour.
