SEC to Collaborate with Law Enforcement on Investigation of Bitcoin ETF Fake News Hack

According to Foresight News, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that it will collaborate with law enforcement agencies to investigate a recent hacking incident. The SEC's account was hacked earlier, and false news about the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF was published. During this period, Bitcoin's price touched $48,023.7 before falling to $44,641.0, resulting in over $40 million in liquidations across the cryptocurrency market within an hour.

