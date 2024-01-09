copy link
SEC Twitter Account Compromised, False Bitcoin ETF Approval Message Sent
2024-01-09 21:43
According to Decrypt, the official U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Twitter account was compromised on Tuesday afternoon, sending a false message stating that it had granted approval for Bitcoin ETFs to be listed on all registered national securities exchanges. Bitcoin's price briefly spiked to $47,680.10 before settling back down to $46,237.20 at the time of writing, as per CoinGecko. SEC Chair Gary Gensler debunked the news minutes after the tweet was posted, stating that the SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products. This is a developing story and will be updated.
