Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin ETFs May See Over $1 Billion Inflows in Next Three Months

Binance News
2024-01-09 18:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, analysts predict that bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETFs) may see over $1 billion in inflows within the next three months, and potentially more than $100 billion by the end of the year, as the market awaits a decision from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on spot ETF filings. Standard Chartered Bank, which also predicts that bitcoin will rise to $100,000 by year end, expects significant inflows into the funds if the SEC grants approval. The bank estimates that there will be inflows of $50 billion to $100 billion this year if asset managers who have applied to issue spot bitcoin ETFs are successful. Between 437,000 and 1.32 million new bitcoins could be held in U.S. ETFs by the end of 2024, and if the inflows materialize as expected, bitcoin could rise to levels closer to $200,000 by the end of 2025, according to Standard Chartered. The bank compared the potential bitcoin ETF to the first U.S.-based gold exchange traded product, which launched in November 2004 and saw the price of gold rise over 4x in the seven years it took for gold ETP holdings to mature. Bitcoin gained around 155% over the last year and is up 6% since the start of 2024, according to data from Messari. Standard Chartered believes that following an approval, bitcoin could witness similar gains to what gold did, but over a shorter time period (one to two-years).
View full text