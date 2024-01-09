Fox Corp. Partners with Polygon to Combat Deepfakes and Authenticate Media Content

According to CoinDesk, media giant Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News, has partnered with blockchain project Polygon to tackle AI-generated media stories or deepfakes. The collaboration aims to create an automated tool that authenticates genuine articles and images. Fox released an open-source protocol called 'Verify' on Tuesday, which is specifically designed to establish the origin and history of registered media. The protocol is built on Polygon's proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain and is currently in beta. Verify is also intended to help bridge AI platforms with media companies. Developed by Fox's technology team, the protocol allows readers to know the source of specific images. Publishers can register content on Verify to prove origination, and individual pieces of content are cryptographically signed onchain. This enables consumers to identify content from trusted sources using the Verify Tool. The terms of the partnership between Fox Corp. and Polygon have not been disclosed, including any financial arrangements between the two parties.

View full text