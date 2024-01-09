Crypto Custodian Finoa Raises $15 Million, Valued at $100 Million

According to Foresight News, crypto custody and staking service provider Finoa has completed a $15 million funding round, reaching a valuation of $100 million. The round was led by Maven 11 Capital and Balderton Capital, with participation from Blue Bay Ventures, Signature Ventures, Coparion, and Venture Stars. Finoa offers institutional-grade custody and staking services for digital assets, catering to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The company aims to provide secure and compliant solutions for the growing digital asset market. The funds raised in this round will be used to expand Finoa's product offerings and further develop its technology platform.

