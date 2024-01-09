Tether Adds 1 Billion USDT to Ethereum Network

According to Foresight News, Whale Alert has detected that Tether has added 1 billion USDT to the Ethereum network. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino explained that the addition of 1 billion USDT is a replenishment of the Ethereum network's inventory. This is an authorized but unissued transaction, which means that the newly added tokens will be used for the next issuance request and cross-chain exchange inventory.

