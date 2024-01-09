copy link
create picture
more
Tether Adds 1 Billion USDT to Ethereum Network
Binance News
2024-01-09 15:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Whale Alert has detected that Tether has added 1 billion USDT to the Ethereum network. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino explained that the addition of 1 billion USDT is a replenishment of the Ethereum network's inventory. This is an authorized but unissued transaction, which means that the newly added tokens will be used for the next issuance request and cross-chain exchange inventory.
View full text