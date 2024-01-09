Cardano's Rally Ends as Bears Take Control: Key Support and Resistance Levels

According to CryptoPotato, Cardano's recent rally has come to an end, with bears taking control and pushing the price down. In the past seven days, ADA has lost 15% of its valuation, with sellers driving the price to the key support level at $0.46. The price has bounced back once, but it remains to be seen if buyers can regroup and push the price higher again. Momentum indicators such as the MACD and RSI are falling, suggesting that this could be the start of a larger correction if the latest bounce turns into a lower high. The key support level must hold; otherwise, ADA could see even lower levels. To change the current bearish bias, the resistance at $0.60 must be broken. The 3-day MACD has also experienced a bearish cross this week, signaling that lower levels are likely in the future. The short-term prediction for ADA's price is bearish, with the key support level at $0.46 being crucial. If buyers fail to hold ADA above this level, the next key support level could be found at $0.40.

