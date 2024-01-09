BitPay Adds Support for BNB, UNI, LINK, BAT and More Cryptocurrencies

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency payment provider BitPay has added support for several cryptocurrencies, including BNB, UNI, LINK, and BAT. Users can now use these cryptocurrencies to purchase goods or pay for car and mortgage loans from merchants such as Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and AMC Theatres. The addition of these cryptocurrencies to BitPay's platform expands the range of options available to users, making it more convenient for them to transact using their preferred digital assets. This move is expected to further promote the adoption of cryptocurrencies in everyday transactions and increase their overall utility in the market.

