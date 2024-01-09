Decentralized Risk Hedging Firm Umoja Raises $2 Million in Funding

According to Foresight News, Umoja, a decentralized risk hedging strategy management company founded by former ConsenSys Social Impact Director Robby Greenfield, has completed a $2 million financing round. Investors in the round included Quantstamp, Blockchain Founders Fund, Orange DAO, Hyperithm, Psalion, and Blizzard (Avalanche). The company primarily serves the cryptocurrency sector and plans to expand its decentralized hedging model to other digital asset areas, such as digital bonds, real estate, and commodities in the future.

