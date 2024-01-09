copy link
create picture
more
Whale Moves 7,179 ETH from Lido to Mantle Staking Contract
Binance News
2024-01-09 14:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a whale has reportedly moved 7,179 ETH (worth $16.48 million) from Lido to the Mantle staking contract. Twitter user @ai_9684xtpa detected the transaction, which took place an hour before the report. Mantle launched its liquidity staking on December 4, 2023, and currently has a total value locked (TVL) of $460 million, ranking 8th in the Ethereum LSD track.
View full text