Whale Moves 7,179 ETH from Lido to Mantle Staking Contract

According to Foresight News, a whale has reportedly moved 7,179 ETH (worth $16.48 million) from Lido to the Mantle staking contract. Twitter user @ai_9684xtpa detected the transaction, which took place an hour before the report. Mantle launched its liquidity staking on December 4, 2023, and currently has a total value locked (TVL) of $460 million, ranking 8th in the Ethereum LSD track.

View full text