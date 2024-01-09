ZkLink Releases 2024 Technology Roadmap and Prepares for Token Generation Event

According to Foresight News, zkLink, a multi-chain transaction infrastructure based on zero-knowledge proofs, has released its 2024 technology roadmap and announced that its marketing and management teams are preparing for a Token Generation Event (TGE) with the upcoming launch of ZKL tokens. The roadmap outlines plans for the development of core products in the first quarter, including the completion of TS-zkVM circuit expansion, integration of modular DA solutions, support for ZK social login, and ZK Oracle. In the second quarter, zkLink will focus on expanding its features, including support for NFT minting and trading APIs, proof auction markets, and a hybrid AMM + CLOB model. The third quarter will see enhanced connectivity, with the introduction of cross-aggregator interoperability, development of new proof systems, and support for multi-chain shared liquidity as a service (LaaS). Finally, the fourth quarter will bring further optimization, including the integration of hardware acceleration solutions, decentralized sequencer services, and the implementation of new proof systems.

