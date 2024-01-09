ARK Invest and 21Shares Submit Revised Bitcoin ETF Application

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart announced on Twitter that ARK Invest and 21Shares have submitted a revised Form S-1 for a spot Bitcoin ETF application. The updated application comes as the cryptocurrency market continues to gain mainstream attention and institutional interest. A Bitcoin ETF approval could potentially provide investors with a more accessible and regulated way to invest in the digital asset. However, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has yet to approve any Bitcoin ETF applications, citing concerns over market manipulation and investor protection. Despite these challenges, ARK Invest and 21Shares remain hopeful that their revised application will be successful.

