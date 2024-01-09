IRS Arrests Rodney Burton for Alleged $7 Million Crypto Fraud Scheme

According to Foresight News, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has arrested and charged Rodney Burton for allegedly defrauding over $7 million through a false cryptocurrency investment scheme called HyperVerse. The scheme, operated by an entity called HyperTech and driven by CEO Steven Reece Lewis, resulted in the loss of millions of dollars for thousands of people. HyperTech founder, Australian entrepreneur Sam Lee, and his business partner Ryan Xu also established the now-defunct Australian Bitcoin company Blockchain Global, which owes creditors $58 million. The arrest of Burton highlights the ongoing issue of fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes and the need for increased regulation and oversight in the industry.

