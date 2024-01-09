copy link
Cryptocurrency Liquidations Reach $36.97 Million in One Hour
2024-01-09 13:17
According to Foresight News, data from Coinglass reveals that in the past hour, cryptocurrency liquidations across the entire network reached $36.97 million. Long positions accounted for approximately $32.24 million, or 87.2% of the total liquidations.
