Bank of England Official Discusses Uncertainty Around Central Bank Digital Currency
Binance News
2024-01-09 13:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a member of the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, Benjamin, has stated that there is no definitive conclusion on whether a central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be needed in the future. The uncertainty surrounding the potential necessity of a CBDC highlights the ongoing debate among financial institutions and policymakers.
