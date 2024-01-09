Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cardano's Downward Trajectory May Lead to Consolidation Phase Before Bullish Trend Resumes

Binance News
2024-01-09 12:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Cardano (ADA) has been on a downward trajectory for the past few weeks, registering a monthly loss of nearly 20% and reducing its yearly gains to just over 61%. Priced at $0.522, experts suggest that ADA might go through a consolidation phase before initiating a meaningful rally. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez's recent prediction on ADA suggests that the current price action closely mirrors the pattern observed between 2018 and 2020. According to Martinez, if this trend persists, there is a possibility that the eighth-largest crypto asset by market cap could undergo a period of consolidation around its present levels until April. This consolidation phase, as per his analysis, could potentially serve as a crucial setup for the resumption of a bullish trend. In contrast to Martinez's forecast of a concrete bullish trend four months later, Captain Faibik, a Twitter user, recently presented a chart illustrating a "bullish pennant formation" for ADA. According to this analysis, the crypto asset is anticipated to potentially surge to $0.80 by the end of this month. At the beginning of 2024, Cardano observed 3,064 staking pools, contributing to a staked quantity of 22.76 billion ADA, constituting 64.94% of the overall supply. The spur in activity can be witnessed across several Cardano-based projects as well. Data suggest that the majority of growth appears to have taken place in the recent week, notably involving the lending protocol Indigo and on-chain exchange Minswap. Meanwhile, the total value locked (TVL) in Cardano currently stands at $357.2 million, while its 24-hour trading volume was recorded at $7.78 million, according to data compiled by DeFiLlama. Additionally, Cardano NFT sales volume increased to almost $9 million, registering a 60% increase.
View full text