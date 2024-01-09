Ethereum-Based DeGate DEX Enters Mainnet Phase and Offers Social Token Offering

According to Foresight News, DeGate, an order book decentralized exchange (DEX) based on ZK Rollup on Ethereum, has officially entered the mainnet phase. Alongside this development, 40 million DG tokens are available for users to claim through a Key exchange event. Furthermore, a Social Token Offering is set to take place within 60 days, no later than March 9, 2024. DeGate's transition to the mainnet phase marks a significant milestone for the Ethereum-based DEX, which utilizes ZK Rollup technology to improve scalability and reduce transaction costs. The availability of 40 million DG tokens for users to claim through the Key exchange event is expected to boost user engagement and adoption of the platform. The upcoming Social Token Offering will provide another opportunity for users to acquire tokens and participate in the DeGate ecosystem. This event is expected to generate further interest and support for the platform as it continues to develop and expand its offerings.

