DeFi Lending Protocol Altitude Raises $6.1 Million in Seed Funding Round
Binance News
2024-01-09 12:11
According to Foresight News, DeFi lending protocol Altitude has completed a $6.1 million seed funding round. Participants in the funding round included Tioga Capital, New Form Capital, Flow Ventures, UDHC, GSR, and Owl Ventures. The protocol has successfully completed on-chain testing and will soon enter the closed testing phase.
