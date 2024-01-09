Buy Crypto
BlackRock and VanEck Amend Bitcoin ETF Application

Binance News
2024-01-09 11:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, BlackRock and VanEck have once again modified their S-1 forms for a spot Bitcoin ETF application, as reported by The Block. The two investment management firms are seeking approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch their respective Bitcoin ETFs. The amendments to the S-1 forms come as the SEC continues to delay decisions on Bitcoin ETF applications. The regulatory body has cited concerns over market manipulation and investor protection as reasons for not approving any Bitcoin ETFs to date. Despite these setbacks, BlackRock and VanEck remain committed to launching their Bitcoin ETFs and are working to address the SEC's concerns through the modifications to their applications. As the largest asset manager in the world, BlackRock's entry into the Bitcoin ETF space could signal a significant shift in institutional interest in cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, VanEck has a history of innovation in the ETF industry and has been a pioneer in offering unique investment opportunities. Both firms hope that their amended applications will eventually lead to the approval and launch of their Bitcoin ETFs, providing investors with a new way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market.
