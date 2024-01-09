copy link
Evmos Co-Founder Returns 59.4 Million Tokens to Foundation
Binance News
2024-01-09 11:00
According to Foresight News, Evmos co-founder Akash Khosla has returned 59.4 million EVMOS tokens, worth approximately $7.6 million, to the foundation. This move aims to rebalance the token distribution, including both unlocked and locked tokens.
