copy link
create picture
more
Cosmos Hub Community Proposes Reducing Minimum Inflation Parameter to 0%
Binance News
2024-01-09 09:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Cosmos Hub community has initiated a proposal to reduce the minimum inflation parameter from 7% to 0%. If the proposal is approved, the inflation rate will tend towards 0% after reaching a 67% ATOM staking target.
View full text