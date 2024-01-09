Buy Crypto
Financial Expert Linda P. Jones Advises Patience for Ripple's XRP Investors

Binance News
2024-01-09 09:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, financial expert Linda P. Jones recently discussed Ripple's XRP and its potential to rally in the near future. Despite its not-so-impressive performance lately, Jones urged investors to be patient and await certain events that might significantly impact the asset. She argued that the most important factor is the outcome of the Ripple v. SEC case, scheduled for April 23, 2024. Ripple seemingly has the upper hand after securing three major partial court wins last year. Jones added that a potential Ripple IPO could also affect XRP's price, but warned that it could not go live before a final settlement between the company and America's securities regulator. Implementing comprehensive rules in the crypto sector was outlined as the third essential element. In her view, regulation may be enforced in 2025, but XRP's price could react beforehand. Jones predicted that 2024 would be the last year when memecoins would be able to explode since legislation could negatively affect them. Rising institutional adoption and the upcoming Bitcoin halving are supposedly the last two factors that could boost XRP's value in the following months. The latter is an event that slashes the miners' reward in half and is expected to occur in April. Historically, many of the altcoins have followed BTC's uptrend numerous times, meaning XRP could also be among the ascending ones. Various analysts provide diverse, bullish and bearish predictions for XRP's future price.
