Hurun Rich List 2023: Top University Alumni Rankings Revealed

According to Foresight News, the 2023 Hurun Rich List has been released, revealing the rankings of top university alumni. Wu Jihan ranks 9th among Peking University alumni with a wealth of 10 billion yuan, Li Lin ranks 3rd among Tongji University alumni and 22nd among Tsinghua University alumni (master's degree) with a wealth of 7 billion yuan, and Xu Mingxing ranks 16th among Renmin University of China alumni with a wealth of 5 billion yuan.

