Hurun Rich List 2023: Top University Alumni Rankings Revealed
Binance News
2024-01-09 09:42
According to Foresight News, the 2023 Hurun Rich List has been released, revealing the rankings of top university alumni. Wu Jihan ranks 9th among Peking University alumni with a wealth of 10 billion yuan, Li Lin ranks 3rd among Tongji University alumni and 22nd among Tsinghua University alumni (master's degree) with a wealth of 7 billion yuan, and Xu Mingxing ranks 16th among Renmin University of China alumni with a wealth of 5 billion yuan.
