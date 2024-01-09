Orbit Chain Sets Final Negotiation Deadline for Attacker

According to Foresight News, cross-chain protocol Orbit Chain has announced the final negotiation deadline for its attacker. All standard protocol-based communications, including error bounties, will be terminated after 9:00 on January 11, 2024. If the attacker does not respond or refuses the proposal, the Orbit Chain team will open the bounty to the public and continue tracking the attacker with the active support of global contributors. If North Korea or its related organizations are found to be responsible for the incident, negotiations will be terminated immediately. The Orbit Chain team will use all available resources to track the attacker to the end and continue efforts to prevent any attempts to withdraw stolen assets.

