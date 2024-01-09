copy link
Fantom Foundation Announces Full Operation of Sonic Builder Testnet
Binance News
2024-01-09 08:29
According to Foresight News, the Fantom Foundation has announced that the Sonic Builder testnet is now fully operational, and developers are using it to launch decentralized applications (DApps).
