Bitcoin NFT Protocol Ordinals Records Over $255 Million in Cumulative Fees
Binance News
2024-01-09 08:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Dune reveals that the cumulative fees for inscriptions minted by the Bitcoin NFT protocol Ordinals have exceeded 5,465 BTC, amounting to over $255 million. The total number of inscriptions minted currently stands at approximately 53.94 million.
