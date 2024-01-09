copy link
Stepn Unlocks 74 Million GMT Tokens for Investors
2024-01-09 08:07
According to Foresight News, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that Stepn unlocked 74 million GMT tokens (worth $25.47 million) for investors 20 minutes ago. Some investors immediately deposited the tokens into exchanges upon receipt.
