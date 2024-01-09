copy link
Uniswap Community Initiates Vote to Lower On-Chain Proposal Threshold
2024-01-09 08:06
According to Foresight News, the Uniswap community has initiated a temperature check vote to lower the current on-chain proposal threshold (PT) from 2.5 million UNI tokens to 1 million UNI tokens. The proposal is set to conclude on January 14th at 7:08.
