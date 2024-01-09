Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Bulls May Benefit from Inverse Signal as ETF Decision Looms

Binance News
2024-01-09 07:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, an inverse signal historically associated with bets may indicate positive days ahead for bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Investors in the world's largest cryptocurrency are awaiting a key regulatory decision for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) product in the U.S. Jim Cramer, a former hedge fund manager and host of CNBC's Mad Money, stated in a TV segment on Monday that bitcoin was 'topping out,' just days after he claimed bitcoin was 'here to stay.' 'Let's stop fooling around. You want bitcoin, buy bitcoin. (But) I think bitcoin is topping out,' said Cramer. Bitcoin gained as much as 8% on Monday before giving back some gains, reaching as high as $47,100 for the first time since April 2021. Cramer's picks have the tendency to move in the opposite direction, a meme that has even sparked the creation of an Inverse Cramer ETF. The instrument is designed for exclusively shorting assets mentioned by the personality on his popular show. As such, Cramer has been generally bearish on bitcoin in the past years. In early October, amid the Sam Bankman-Fried trial, he said, 'Mr Bitcoin is about to go down big.' Prior to that, Cramer said he had sold most of his bitcoin holdings in 2021 after the China mining crackdown.
View full text