Radiant Capital Initiates RFP-28 Proposal Voting to Accelerate Project Development with Radiant V3

According to Foresight News, Radiant Capital has initiated voting on the RFP-28 proposal, which will conclude on January 12th. The current approval rate stands at 99.76%. The proposal aims to accelerate project development by introducing Radiant V3. The core innovations of Radiant V3 include enhancing existing cross-chain features, introducing elements such as the Radiant Innovation Zone (RIZ) for exploring more asset markets, long and short-term asset trading options, automatic conversion of protocol fees into dynamic liquidity (dLP), dual emission lending markets, and dynamic protocol fee allocation during high utilization periods, ultimately transforming the current model. Additionally, the proposal includes advanced integration of LayerZero functionality for cross-chain repayment and liquidation, as well as simplifying access to cross-chain yield opportunities.

