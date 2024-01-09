Smart Money Spends 386 SOL to Purchase 32.9 Billion BONK Tokens

According to Foresight News, smart money has spent 386 SOL (approximately $40,000) to buy 32.9 billion BONK tokens. The smart money has accumulated 371.4 billion BONK tokens in nine months, with a cost of 6,998 SOL (approximately $276,000). During the BONK surge, half of the BONK tokens were sold for 50,139 SOL (approximately $5.2 million). Currently, the smart money has earned around $6.9 million on BONK.

