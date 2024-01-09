Icy.tools Shuts Down Service and Shifts to QuickNode for Enhanced API Support

According to Foresight News, NFT data tool icy.tools has announced the official closure of its service, transitioning to enhance support for the icy.tools API through QuickNode. The company recommends users of icy.tools' NFT Alerts to migrate their alerts to QuickNode's QuickAlerts service. Furthermore, users with six-month or annual subscriptions will receive a prorated refund, while monthly subscriptions will not be automatically renewed.

