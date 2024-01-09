copy link
AI SocialFi Platform Mar3 Announces Strategic Partnership With DWF Labs
Binance News
2024-01-09 05:48
According to Foresight News, AI SocialFi platform Mar3 has announced a strategic partnership with DWF Labs. Previously, the founder of DWF Labs had expressed interest in focusing on projects with strong fundamentals that have not yet been hyped, are popular but have not yet issued tokens.
