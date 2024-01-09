US Blockchain Association Responds to Senator Warren's Accusations

According to Foresight News, the US Blockchain Association has responded to a letter from Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who accused the association of using former defense and law enforcement employees to interfere with Congress's efforts to address cryptocurrency funding for terrorist organizations. In response, the association's CEO, Kristen Smith, stated that they have not employed any of the aforementioned individuals, but are fortunate to have many former military, national security, intelligence officers, and law enforcement professionals as members of the association.

View full text