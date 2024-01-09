Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SEC Officials Respond to Bitcoin ETF Issuers' Fee Filings

Binance News
2024-01-09 04:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officials sent comments to prospective issuers of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) just hours after the companies filed documents detailing fees for their proposed products. The issuers are expected to file updated documents on Tuesday. The comments addressed minor details in the amended S-1 forms rather than significant changes and should not affect the timeline for potential approval by the regulator. Issuers hoping to launch spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S., including BlackRock, Grayscale, and Fidelity, announced their expected fees in filings earlier Monday. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, who has been closely tracking the bitcoin ETF applications, tweeted that it was 'borderline unheard of' for applicants to hear back from the SEC within the same day for amended filings. The SEC faces a Jan. 10, 2024 deadline for one of the applications, by Ark and 21 Shares. A flurry of amended filings by issuers reflecting their conversations with SEC officials has raised hopes in recent weeks that the agency will approve spot bitcoin ETFs to trade in the U.S. The SEC has so far rejected every application for a spot bitcoin ETF, dating back to 2013. While the agency has not yet signaled publicly how it might rule on the latest slate of applications, the amount of feedback it's provided and the amended filings suggest the nearly-a-dozen applications will be cleared for takeoff.
View full text