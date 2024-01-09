copy link
T2T2 Updates 2024 Roadmap to Achieve Multi-Chain Expansion
Binance News
2024-01-09 04:03
According to Foresight News, T2T2 has updated its 2024 roadmap, planning to achieve multi-chain expansion. Currently, T2T2 is considering cross-chain expansion to Sei, and will further extend to more mainstream public chains in the future. After the upgrade, users will be able to conduct cryptocurrency copy trading on different chains.
